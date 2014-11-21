FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia discusses oil output cut, no decision yet - energy minister
November 21, 2014 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

Russia discusses oil output cut, no decision yet - energy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s government is discussing a possible cut in oil production to shore up flagging prices but has yet to make a decision, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

Asked whether Russia was ready to cut production, Novak told reporters: “This issue requires careful consideration ... But on the whole, this question is being discussed, but there are no final decisions on it.”

He said such a production cut would be difficult for Russia because the budget relied on revenues from oil exports and the country lacked the “technology” to vary supplies quickly. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Jason Bush)

