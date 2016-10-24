FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Essential to address overcapacity with non-OPEC countries, OPEC says
#Energy
October 24, 2016 / 9:50 AM / 10 months ago

Essential to address overcapacity with non-OPEC countries, OPEC says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - It is essential that OPEC and non-OPEC countries address overcapacities in the oil market, the cartel's secretary general said before a meeting on Monday with Russia's energy minister aimed at discussing coordination of output.

Russia is a crucial partner in addressing energy challenges and both sides are committed to stable oil markets, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said in a speech before his meeting in Vienna with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

Last month in Algiers, OPEC agreed modest oil output cuts. The goal is to cut production to a range of 32.50-33.0 million barrels per day (bpd). (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; writing by Francois Murphy; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
