FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Russian FinMin says recent oil price surge not 'structural'
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 14, 2016 / 11:28 AM / 8 months ago

Russian FinMin says recent oil price surge not 'structural'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday that a recent spike in global oil prices was not driven by structural factors but was a reaction to leading producers' decision to curb output.

"I would like to say the following: the market trend for oil prices to improve in our opinion isn't of a structural nature," Siluanov told the upper house of parliament.

"It is a reaction to those oil output restrictions which were taken by OPEC countries for half a year." (Reporting by Alexander Winning; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.