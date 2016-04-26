FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela formally proposes non-OPEC producers attend Vienna meeting
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 26, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

Venezuela formally proposes non-OPEC producers attend Vienna meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, April 26 (Reuters) - Venezuela has proposed that non-OPEC oil producers attend the group’s June meeting in Vienna to continue “dialogue and coordination,” according to a letter sent by the South American country’s oil minister to the Qatari energy minister, who is also the current OPEC president.

“We’ve formally proposed to continue Doha discussions in Vienna,” Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino told Reuters on Tuesday.

A deal to freeze oil output by OPEC and non-OPEC producers fell apart in Doha earlier this month. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.