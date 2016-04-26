Venezuela formally proposes non-OPEC producers attend Vienna meeting

CARACAS, April 26 (Reuters) - Venezuela has proposed that non-OPEC oil producers attend the group’s June meeting in Vienna to continue “dialogue and coordination,” according to a letter sent by the South American country’s oil minister to the Qatari energy minister, who is also the current OPEC president.

“We’ve formally proposed to continue Doha discussions in Vienna,” Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino told Reuters on Tuesday.

A deal to freeze oil output by OPEC and non-OPEC producers fell apart in Doha earlier this month. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer, editing by G Crosse)