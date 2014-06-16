FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Opel reaches severance deal with Bochum staff
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 16, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

Opel reaches severance deal with Bochum staff

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 16 (Reuters) - Opel, the European arm of General Motors, has reached a severance deal with workers at its Bochum factory in Germany, it said on Monday, a crucial step in the automaker’s restructuring.

Opel management has been negotiating with labour union IG Metall about the terms of a severance deal after it decided to close the Bochum factory in April last year, as part of a drive to bring down costs in Europe.

Opel has reached “binding and reliable” agreements with IG Metall, the Ruesselsheim-based carmaker said in a statement. Opel declined to comment on the cost of laying off the staff.

The closure of Bochum is set to cost at least 550 million euros ($754 million), two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in May.

Opel expects its results this year to be burdened by non-recurring costs such as unfavourable exchange rate moves as well as the closure of the Bochum factory.

In early June, General Motors said it expected to report a profit in Europe by mid-decade. Previously, it had only said it would break even in Europe within that time frame. (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.