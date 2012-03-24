Opel CEO rules out plant closures until end-2014

* Opel CEO says agreement on securing locations stands

FRANKFURT, March 24 (Reuters) - Opel has ruled out plant closures and job cuts in the near term, but there are “no taboos” in the GM unit’s efforts to become more profitable in the future, Chief Executive Karl-Friedrich Stracke told a German newspaper.

“We have a clear agreement to secure locations until the end of 2014 and this stands,” he told the online edition of German tabloid Bild in an interview published on Saturday.

Regarding Opel’s future strategies, Stracke said: “We need a comprehensive strategy that takes into account all factors and parameters. There are no taboos.”

Asked whether Opel employees would have job security until the end of 2014, Stracke said: “Correct.”

He also said he hoped the company could present concrete decisions in 2-3 months to give workers clarity about the future.

People familiar with the company’s thinking had told Reuters last week that Opel managers would present a business plan next Wednesday to the unit’s board that likely would involve closing two plants in Europe to reduce manufacturing capacity by some 30 percent.

GM’s plants in Germany’s Bochum and Ellesmere Port in the UK remain the most threatened.

Asked whether Opel’s supervisory board would decide on the closure of two plants in Europe at a meeting next Wednesday, Stracke said: “Wrong! Of course we are talking about how we can make business more profitable. But a decision on plant closures is not on the agenda.”

He said GM CEO Dan Akerson had “promised to fully support the company (Opel) and the path we are taking.”

Parent GM has grown increasingly impatient with the chronic losses in Europe, including $747 million last year. He said earlier this month that it may take two years before the division shows a profit again.

Late on Friday, German WAZ group newspapers reported, citing government sources, that Stracke had informed the German government about plans to close the Bochum plant, adding a meeting between Stracke and the workers union was scheduled for Monday.

Several spokesmen for Opel were not reachable for comment on Saturday.

“We will have to critically examine all locations. But at the moment, Bochum builds three very important products for Opel,” Stracke said regarding Bochum’s future beyond 2014.