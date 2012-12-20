FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Opel wins funding by selling European facilities to GM -report
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 20, 2012 / 7:45 PM / in 5 years

Opel wins funding by selling European facilities to GM -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s loss-making Opel division agreed to sell six European facilities to its U.S. parent in return for winning extended funding, according to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The transactions include an engine plant in Hungary, a development center in Turin, Italy, and a factory in Gliwice, Poland, the newspaper reported on Thursday, without citing the source of the information.

Opel’s supervisory board approved the sale of the affiliates to GM on Dec. 13, the newspaper said, adding that the move will earn the Ruesselsheim-based car maker funding through the end of 2016. Opel needs to pay back a loan to GM by the end of 2014, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung added.

Opel spokesman Harald Hamprecht said in an e-mailed statement that the company doesn’t comment on “internal transactions.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.