FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM's Opel to exit Russia, shut down plant - Handelsblatt
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 2 years ago

GM's Opel to exit Russia, shut down plant - Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 18 (Reuters) - General Motors’ Opel division will exit the plunging Russian autos market and abandon production its plant in St. Petersburg by the end of the year, Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing Opel Chief Executive Karl-Thomas Neumann.

Car sales are falling fast as Russia’s fragile economy and weakening currency are hit by Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine and buyers delay making large purchases.

GM’s Opel and Chevrolet brands will quit the market and cooperation with Russian carmakers will be broadly terminated, the newspaper said, citing Neumann.

“We have reached the view that the perspective for the Russian market is not good over the short term and also not over the medium term to long term,” the CEO was quoted by Handelsblatt as saying.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.