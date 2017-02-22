FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Germany satisfied with PSA commitments on Opel - govt spokesman
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 6 months ago

Germany satisfied with PSA commitments on Opel - govt spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel is satisfied that PSA Group is addressing Berlin's demands on jobs, investment and plants in talks about buying General Motors' Opel unit, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

A telephone call between Merkel and PSA Chief Executive Carlos Tavares on Tuesday was "encouraging", spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters.

"We will accompany the talks (between the companies) positively," he said, adding Opel was a strong brand that must be preserved. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.