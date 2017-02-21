FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German econ min says PSA's job guarantees for Opel a "good result"
February 21, 2017 / 5:02 PM / 6 months ago

German econ min says PSA's job guarantees for Opel a "good result"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Tuesday that PSA Group's guarantee to safeguard jobs at Opel factories if it buys the European arm of General Motors was a "good result".

PSA Group's chief executive gave guarantees to Germany's Angela Merkel in a phone call that Opel would remain independent in a merged company with PSA and also gave jobs and investment assurances, the chancellor's spokesman said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Michael Nienaber

