German econ min says PSA's job guarantees for Opel a "good result"

BERLIN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Tuesday that PSA Group's guarantee to safeguard jobs at Opel factories if it buys the European arm of General Motors was a "good result".

PSA Group's chief executive gave guarantees to Germany's Angela Merkel in a phone call that Opel would remain independent in a merged company with PSA and also gave jobs and investment assurances, the chancellor's spokesman said on Tuesday.