3 months ago
Peugeot's Tavares sees Opel racking up more losses in 2017
May 10, 2017 / 9:27 AM / 3 months ago

Peugeot's Tavares sees Opel racking up more losses in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - PSA Group expects Opel to lose more money in 2017 as the French carmaker acquires the business from General Motors, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday.

"A certain number of good achievements have been made under General Motors' leadership," Tavares told shareholders at PSA's annual general meeting in Paris, highlighting sales growth and reduced losses at the GM brand.

"But we must recognise that the losses are real and probably will be again in 2017." (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume, editing by Louise Heavens)

