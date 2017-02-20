FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-PM May to meet Peugeot head, determined to protect UK car industry
#Market News
February 20, 2017 / 12:03 PM / 6 months ago

CORRECTED-PM May to meet Peugeot head, determined to protect UK car industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes reference to this week)

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will have a private conversation with the chief executive of Peugeot Carlos Tavares and is determined to protect Britain's car industry, her spokesman said on Monday.

"It's going to be a private conversation. There's been a request for a meeting and we will try to make that meeting happen, but I am not going to go into what the nature of that conversation will be," the spokesman told reporters, adding that

the timing of the meeting depended on "diary compatibility".

"What we have been clear on is our determination to see Britain's important automotive industry continue to flourish," he said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)

