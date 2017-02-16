FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM says will not "rationalise" UK operations - British minister
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 1:57 PM / 6 months ago

GM says will not "rationalise" UK operations - British minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - British business minister Greg Clark said he had been reassured by General Motors that the firm did not intend to "rationalise" its Vauxhall operations in the UK, after a meeting held to discuss GM's merger talks with France's PSA.

"There is some way to go in discussions between GM and PSA but I was reassured by GM's intention, communicated to me, to build on the success of these operations rather than rationalise them," Clark said in a statement. "We will continue to be in close contact with GM and PSA in the days and weeks ahead." (Reporting by William James and Kate Holton; editing by William Schomberg)

