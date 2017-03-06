UK says will work with Peugeot to build long term success of Vauxhall

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Britain said it would work with Peugeot to ensure the long-term success of Opel's two British Vauxhall plants after the French firm confirmed a deal buy the businesses from General Motors.

"The government welcomes the assurance by PSA that they will respect the commitments made by GM to Vauxhall's employees and pensioners," Business minister Greg Clark said in a statement.

"We will continue to engage and work with PSA in the weeks and months ahead to ensure these assurances are kept and will build on the success of both sites for the long term."

General Motors had committed to build the Astra Sports Tourer model until around 2021 at its north of England Ellesmere Port plant and the Vivaro van at its southern English site in Luton until 2025. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)