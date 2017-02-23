FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK minister to meet Peugeot CEO on Friday over takeover of GM's Vauxhall
February 23, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 6 months ago

UK minister to meet Peugeot CEO on Friday over takeover of GM's Vauxhall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Britain's business minister Greg Clark will meet the chief executive of Peugeot on Friday as the French carmaker explores the takeover of General Motors' European division, known as Vauxhall in Britain and Opel on the continent.

Carlos Tavares is due to meet the head of Britain's biggest union Unite on Friday morning in London and has already discussed the deal, which has raised concerns about possible site closures and job losses, with Prime Minister Theresa May by phone.

"There will be a meeting between Carlos Tavares and Greg Clark tomorrow," a business ministry spokesman told Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

