BRIEF-Quantel reorganizes its leadership team
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS Feb 14 PSA Group is discussing a potential acquisition of rival European carmaker Opel from General Motors, a spokesman for the French manufacturer said on Tuesday.
"PSA confirms that it is exploring a number of strategic initiatives with GM with the aim of increasing its profitability and operating efficiency, including a potential acquisition of Opel," company spokesman Bertrand Blaise said.
Sources earlier told Reuters that GM and PSA, owner of brands including Peugeot, were in advanced discussions to combine the Paris-based carmaker with Opel. (Reporting by Laurence Frost)
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.