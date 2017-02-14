PARIS Feb 14 PSA Group is discussing a potential acquisition of rival European carmaker Opel from General Motors, a spokesman for the French manufacturer said on Tuesday.

"PSA confirms that it is exploring a number of strategic initiatives with GM with the aim of increasing its profitability and operating efficiency, including a potential acquisition of Opel," company spokesman Bertrand Blaise said.

Sources earlier told Reuters that GM and PSA, owner of brands including Peugeot, were in advanced discussions to combine the Paris-based carmaker with Opel. (Reporting by Laurence Frost)