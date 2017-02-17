PARIS Feb 17 France will evaluate the proposed
sale of General Motors' Opel division to Peugeot maker
PSA Group in close daily consultation with the German
and British governments, Industry Minister Christophe Sirugue
said on Friday.
"We are in discussion primarily to share information because
we too learned of this announcement in the press," Sirugue told
Reuters after a news conference at the finance ministry.
Following conversations with his British and German
counterparts, Sirugue said the ministers would speak daily as
they "assess what is at stake for each of our countries" in
plans for Paris-based PSA to buy GM's European division. The
talks were confirmed by the companies this week.
Government discussions on the proposed tie-up would seek to
establish "whether it is an opportunity - which we don't rule
out - or whether on the other hand it carries risks that we need
to evaluate," Sirugue said.
