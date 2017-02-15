FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 6 months ago

French govt spokesman says aware of German concerns over Peugeot/Opel deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - A French government spokesman said on Wednesday that he understood Germany's concerns over a possible acquisition of General Motor's Opel brand by Peugeot maker PSA.

"I do not know what conditions have been laid down," spokesman Stephane Le Foll, speaking to reporters after a weekly meeting of ministers, said.

"But I understand that, from the point of view of Germany, there is a desire to preserve a vital part of their industry and to preserve jobs," Le Foll said.

German labour minister Andrea Nahles had said earlier on Wednesday that Germany was holding talks with GM and Peugeot to ensure that Opel's three plants in Germany would remain open should the U.S. carmaker succeed in selling Opel to the French company.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta. Editing by Jane Merriman

