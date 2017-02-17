BERLIN Feb 17 German government representatives have met with bosses at General Motors and Peugeot regarding talks between the two carmakers on the French group buying GM's European arm Opel, a spokeswoman for the German economy ministry said on Friday.

"I can confirm that there have been talks with GM and Peugeot", the spokeswoman said at a regular government press briefing, declining to give further details.

She added that the talks between GM and Peugeot were at an advanced stage. When asked about job guarantees for workers in Germany, she said it was up to management and labour representatives to discuss that.

Earlier on Friday, workers' representative at Opel said they were willing to hold constructive talks.

