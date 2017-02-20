FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Merkel constantly being updated on progress of Opel talks - spokesman
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 6 months ago

Merkel constantly being updated on progress of Opel talks - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel is constantly being updated about the progress in talks between the German government and management of Peugeot and General Motors about the planned sale of Opel, a government spokesman said on Monday.

An economy ministry spokesman denied to comment on a media report that Peugeot had pledged to the government to continue operating all four German production sites of Opel as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of GM'S European arm.

But he added that the German government was also in "good contact" with the British government and that both countries would not let themselves being played off against each other.

GM's European arm includes Opel's British sister brand Vauxhall. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Joseph Nasr)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.