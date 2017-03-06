FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Opel works council must be involved in PSA plans - Germany
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 9:04 AM / 5 months ago

Opel works council must be involved in PSA plans - Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 6 (Reuters) - The works council of Opel and its British Vauxhall brand must be fully involved in talks with PSA Group on how to turn around the struggling carmaker, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Monday.

"The agreements must be intensively studied, especially by the representatives of the workers," Zypries said in a joint statement with the premiers of three German states where Opel has plants.

"Transparency must be ensured in the process to come. It must be guaranteed that the European management of Opel/Vauxhall, the general works council and the European workers union of Opel/Vauxhall are fully included in further talks," the statement said. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Andrea Shalal)

