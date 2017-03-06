BERLIN, March 6 The works council of Opel and
its British Vauxhall brand must be fully involved in talks with
PSA Group on how to turn around the struggling
carmaker, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on
Monday.
"The agreements must be intensively studied, especially by
the representatives of the workers," Zypries said in a joint
statement with the premiers of three German states where Opel
has plants.
"Transparency must be ensured in the process to come. It
must be guaranteed that the European management of
Opel/Vauxhall, the general works council and the European
workers union of Opel/Vauxhall are fully included in further
talks," the statement said.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by
Andrea Shalal)