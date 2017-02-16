FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 5:08 PM / 6 months ago

CORRECTED-German economy minister says expects PSA/Opel deal to go through

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes headline to "economy minister" from "state minister")

BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Thursday she expected a deal between France's PSA Group and the Opel unit of General Motors, and that German officials had held talks with senior managers in the two companies.

"I expect it to take place," she told reporters on the sidelines of an energy association event in Berlin, adding she called it a "merger" rather than a takeover.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure that the site remains, and above all so that research remains in Germany. That is our top goal," she said.

Handelsblatt business daily reported the economy minister of the German state of Rhineland Palatinate, Volker Wissing, as saying "there are opportunities if PSA gets on board." The state is home to an Opel plant in Kaiserslautern. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)

