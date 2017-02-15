FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
GM CEO, President at Opel HQ for talks with management
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 15, 2017 / 10:08 AM / 6 months ago

GM CEO, President at Opel HQ for talks with management

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra and President Dan Ammann are at Opel's headquarters in Ruesselsheim, Germany, Opel said on Wednesday.

PSA and GM on Tuesday said they were exploring a potential deepening of strategic initiatives, including a sale of Opel to the French company.

German monthly Manager Magazin reported that Barra and Ammann were visiting Opel to brief top management there about the talks with PSA.

Manager Magazin also said Opel CEO Karl-Thomas Neumann was in parallel working on a strategy to turn Opel into a pure electric car brand by 2030. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

