6 months ago
February 20, 2017 / 9:13 AM / 6 months ago

Opel jobs have not been guaranteed, says German deputy econ minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Peugeot and General Motors have not given binding guarantees to preserve German jobs and factories at Opel, Germany's Deputy Economy Minister Matthias Machnig said on Monday.

Initial talks between the government and the management of Peugeot and General Motors have led to some encouraging signals that German jobs will be preserved, but these assurances have not been translated into binding contracts, Machnig said.

"This is why speculation is premature at this point," Machnig, told German television ARD on Monday.

A combination with Peugeot could form the basis for a better future for Opel, Machnig said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Jason Neely)

