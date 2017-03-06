FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK committed to keeping car industry competitive - PM's May's spokesman
March 6, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 5 months ago

UK committed to keeping car industry competitive - PM's May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - The British government has a long-term commitment to the future of the car industry and has made that clear to Peugeot, the new owner of the Vauxhall plants, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

France's PSA Group, which makes Peugeot, said earlier on Monday it had agreed to buy Opel, which includes the British brand Vauxhall, from General Motors.

Asked about the impact on Vauxhall's plants in Britain, the spokesman told reporters: "What we have been keen to stress is our long term commitment to ensuring the competitiveness of the car industry and that is the message that we have sent to them." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Kate Holton)

