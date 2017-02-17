FRANKFURT Feb 17 A takeover of Opel, General
Motors' European arm, by France's PSA Group
would make sense from an industrial point of view, the Bild am
Sonntag paper reported, citing comments by Opel CEO Karl-Thomas
Neumann in a letter to employees.
"This is a chance to forge a European champion and start a
new and successful chapter in our history after having been part
of GM for 88 years," Neumann was quoted as saying in the letter.
Talks on a sale of GM's European arm to PSA were confirmed
by both companies on Feb. 14.
"All parties involved understand the industrial logic behind
the planned transaction: this would create the second-largest
European carmaker - with a market share of nearly 17 percent,"
Neumann was quoted as saying.
He also said talks on Wednesday with GM CEO Marry Barra and
Opel supervisory board Chairman Dan Ammann had been "very
constructive", adding the works council and union IG Metall
would be closely involved in the detailed assessment of the
potential deal.
