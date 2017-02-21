FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
PSA says Opel acquisition would honour all existing union deals
February 21, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 6 months ago

PSA says Opel acquisition would honour all existing union deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - PSA Group will honour existing agreements and job guarantees in place at all Opel sites if its proposed acquisition of General Motors' European division goes through, the French carmaker said on Tuesday after talks with German unions.

PSA boss Carlos Tavares met Opel's German unions and gave a "commitment to respect the existing agreements in all European countries", the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars said.

PSA plans to work closely with Opel unions including IG Metall to "find a path to the creation of a European champion with Franco-German roots", the Paris-based company said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; editing by Jason Neely)

