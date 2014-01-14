FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Opel Vauxhall increases market share in Europe in 2013
January 14, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 4 years ago

Opel Vauxhall increases market share in Europe in 2013

Reuters Staff

DETROIT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - European carmakers Opel and Vauxhall raised their market share for the first time in 14 years, selling 1.064 million cars in 2013, the lossmaking European unit of GM said on Tuesday.

Germany-based Opel and UK affiliate Vauxhall raised their market share in Europe to 5.61 percent in 2013, up from 5.59 percent in the previous year.

Opel had 62,000 orders for its ADAM car and 177,000 for the Mokka, Peter Christian Kuespert, Opel’s board member responsible for sales, said in a statement.

It said Opel and Vauxhall were able to increase their market share in 11 countries last year, including core markets like Germany, the UK and Spain, as well as growth markets such as Turkey and Russia.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
