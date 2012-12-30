FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Opel to cut production by over 10 pct in 2013 - report
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 30, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

Opel to cut production by over 10 pct in 2013 - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Carmaker Opel, the European unit of General Motors, is planning to cut production by more than 10 percent in 2013 in light of the weak European car market, a German magazine reported on Sunday.

Loss-making Opel is planning to produce just 845,000 cars in Europe in 2013, Spiegel reported, without citing any sources.

The company produced 1.19 million cars at its Opel and Vauxhall plants in Europe in 2011, the last year for which figures are available. It will release 2012 figures in the new year.

A spokesman for Opel declined to comment on production plans, saying only, “We want to keep our market share in Europe in 2013 stable.”

Keeping market share stable would probably mean fewer sales given the parlous state of the European car market.

Overall European car sales shrunk by 7.2 percent in January to November from a year earlier, according to data from the Association of European carmakers (ACEA), and most analysts expect volumes to fall further in 2013.

According to ACEA, Opel’s market share for the 11 months stood at 6.8 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.