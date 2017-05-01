FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Opel to build new Corsa model with Peugeot technology -paper
May 1, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 4 months ago

Opel to build new Corsa model with Peugeot technology -paper

Arno Schuetze and Sudip Kar-Gupta

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Car maker Opel, which PSA Group has agreed to buy from General Motors, will use the French carmaker's technology in the next generation of its best-selling Corsa model, a company spokesman said, confirming a newspaper report.

The current Corsa model is built with GM technology. Opel had previously said its new Corsa, slated to be launched in 2019, would also be built with GM technology but has now decided to use Peugeot technology, allowing for higher margins, Allgemeine Zeitung Mainz reported in its online edition on Monday.

PSA, which agreed to buy Opel in March, was not immediately available for comment.

The new Corsa will be Opel's fourth joint project with PSA after Opel models Crossland X, Grandland X and Combo. The Corsa will be built at Opel's largest manufacturing site, in Saragossa, Spain.

