September 26, 2014 / 6:50 PM / 3 years ago

GM's Opel says compact cars need checks for faulty steering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 26 (Reuters) - General Motor’s Opel business said on Friday that 8,000 of its Adam and Corsa compact cars delivered to customers in Europe since May 2014 need to be checked for faulty steering parts.

“These vehicles have been manufactured with a steering system part that did not meet specification,” Opel said in a statement.

Owners of the cars in question will be contacted and are asked not to drive their cars until Opel staff or contractors come to their place to inspect and repair the car.

Owners of Opel or Vauxhall-branded Adam and Corsa models can from Saturday also check the Opel website to see whether they are affected.

“The company is not aware of any accident or injury related to this condition,” it added. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
