GM's Opel to push Russia growth in foreign expansion -report
April 13, 2013 / 2:45 PM / 4 years ago

GM's Opel to push Russia growth in foreign expansion -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 13 (Reuters) - General Motors’ loss-making Opel brand will push growth in Russia as part of an export drive to offset slumping business in Europe but steer clear of China, Bild am Sonntag reported.

“For Opel, Russia is of great importance,” GM chief executive Dan Akerson told the German weekly newspaper. “In a few years time, the Russian market could become bigger than the German one.”

Opel will continue its export campaign after entering markets in Australia, Chile and Singapore last year and the Arab emirates in 2013, CEO Karl-Thomas Neumann told the same newspaper.

Ruesselsheim, Germany-based Opel enjoys almost a “premium image” in Russia where the brand sold over 80,000 cars last year, said Neumann, also citing Turkey as a key growth market with about 50,000 deliveries.

By contrast, boosting exposure in China would cost Opel “hundreds of millions of euros,” Neumann said, adding the car maker has “other priorities.”

