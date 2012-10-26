FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German union gives Opel more time for negotiations
October 26, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 5 years ago

German union gives Opel more time for negotiations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - German union IG Metall has extended its self-imposed Friday deadline for negotiations with the management of loss-making General Motors unit Opel over a restructuring of its German operations.

In a statement from the union on Friday, IG Metall said the goal was to reach an agreement “as soon as possible”, without providing further detail.

“We simply need more time and do not want to endanger an equitable agreement due to time pressure,” Opel labour leader and union member Wolfgang Schaefer-Klug said in the statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
