GM's Opel says to move Zafira assembly to Ruesselsheim
May 15, 2013 / 10:56 AM / in 4 years

GM's Opel says to move Zafira assembly to Ruesselsheim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - General Motors’ loss-making European brand Opel will move production of the multi-purpose vehicle Zafira to Ruesselsheim in Germany, shoring up its headquarters as it prepares to close another German site.

“This will make Ruesselsheim the site to exclusively build the two largest and most work-intensive Opel model classes - the Opel flagship Insignia in all its versions and the Zafira Tourer,” Opel said on Wednesday.

As part of a turnaround plan, Opel will end production of the Zafira at its 50-year old Bochum plant by the end of next year. The plant closure is part of Opel’s strategy to achieve profitability in 2015.

Company sources had told Reuters that Ruesselsheim would take over Zafira production during the last two years of the model’s life-cycle, profiting from Bochum’s demise.

