Open Grid to launch bond in May - source

LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - German gas distributor Open Grid Europe is aiming to come to the bond market in May, according to a source close to the deal.

The company expects to have its audited accounts signed off in April, and will launch a bond the following month on the back of these numbers.

The bond will have a minimum size of EUR500m, the source added, but if there is strong enough demand it could be upsized significantly.

It will refinance loans raised last year to back the acquisition of the company from German utility E.ON by a consortium led by Australian bank Macquarie.

The EUR3.2bn acquisition in July 2012 was backed by EUR2.75bn of debt split into a EUR1.1bn three-year term loan, a EUR1.1bn five-year term loan, a EUR100m five-year revolver and a EUR450m capex facility.

Refinancing the three-year debt is the priority.

DEBT NEGOTIATIONS

Open Grid is also renegotiating its outstanding bank debt. Rothschild is advising in this regard, having advised on the successful Arqiva refinancing.

Following a successful syndication in August, banks and institutions with tickets on the Open Grid Europe acquisition debt are: BNP Paribas, BTMU, CIBC, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole, EDC, Emirates NBD, HSH Nordbank, ING, NordLB, Prudential Capital, RBC, SEB, Siemens Bank, Societe Generale, Scotiabank, SMBC, and UniCredit.

Open Grid gained an A- rating from S&P in February, with Societe Generale acting as its ratings advisor. This high investment-grade rating will make it easier for the issuer to raise debt on an unsecured basis, and means that its project finance style acquisition loan is no longer appropriate.

Banks are being pushed to strip out covenants from the loans, particularly security covenants, as well as removing cash sweeps, which force the company to use a specified percentage of cash to repay debt each year.

Removing these security clauses and other covenants should mean that any potential bond would rank pari passu with the bank debt.

A repricing is also being pushed. Loan margins on the three-year debt started at 125bp, and 175bp on the five-year debt, before stepping up incremently after the first 12 months.

Open Grid and its advisor want pricing to be lowered closer to 100bp across the board.

Banks have to submit their responses to the loan renegotiation in the coming week.

Banks that took part in the loan are also competing for active roles on the bond issue, so there is an incentive for them to be co-operative and accomodating on the loan renegotiation. (Reporting By Robert Smith, IFR Markets; editing by Natalie Harrison)