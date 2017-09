Nov 17 (Reuters) - Open-Net SA :

* Janusz Kumala and Weilverda UG sign warranty seizure deal on 605,000 company’s shares under negotiations with strategic partners

* Weilverda UG conducts talks with potential strategic partners on financing of company’s new investments, including optical fiber technology Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)