MILAN, June 26 Italy's Open Fiber is close to
sealing a deal with utility Acea to use its
infrastructure in Rome to roll out ultrafast broadband in the
capital, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.
Open Fiber, the broadband business owned by Italy's biggest
utility Enel and state lender CDP, has been seeking to
do deals with utilities across Italy as it takes on rival phone
group Telecom Italia in its network investments.
A deal with Acea -- which runs power, public lighting and
water supplies in Rome -- would allow Open Fiber to cable up to
some 1.5 million users, one of the sources said.
In April, a source said Telecom Italia had held talks with
the Rome-based utility about using its infrastructure.
Telecom Italia, controlled by French media group Vivendi
, has already been rolling out fibre optic
infrastructure of its own but has opted to increase spending to
upgrade its own network.
"Nothing has been signed yet between Acea and Open Fiber but
they're not far off," one of the sources said.
Enel declined to comment.
Under European regulations, utilities are obliged to offer
broadband operators access to their infrastructure on fair and
reasonable terms.
Digging up roads to lay high-speed broadband can account for
as much as 80 percent of deployment costs, the EU Commission has
estimated.
Reporting by Stephen Jewkes