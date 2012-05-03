FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RLPC-Four groups left on E.ON's gas network sale
May 3, 2012 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

RLPC-Four groups left on E.ON's gas network sale

Tessa Walsh, Alasdair Reilly

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Final bids are due on May 9 for E.ON’s 3 billion euro ($3.95 billion) sale of its open gas distribution network after bidders complete due diligence checks, banking sources said on Thursday.

The sale, which is expected to be backed by a debt financing of around 2 billion euros, is expected to be announced in mid May.

Competition for the asset has been stiff and all four consortia which were short-listed in mid February are still in the running, the bankers said

The remaining bidders include a consortium of GRTGas, which is a subsidiary of GDF Suez, French insurer CNP Assurances and IFM Australian Infrastructure Fund.

A group of Belgium’s Fluxys, Global Infrastructure Partners and, according to one source, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec is still involved.

A third consortium consists of German insurer Allianz , Canadian Pension Plan (CPP) and Dutch gas network operator Gasunie.

The last group includes Australia’s Macquarie, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Canada’s British Columbia Investment Management Corp (bcIMC) and Munich Re. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Tessa Walsh; Editing by Erica Billingham)

