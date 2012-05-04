FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-RLPC-Four groups left on E.ON's gas network sale
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 4, 2012 / 5:01 AM / in 5 years

RPT-RLPC-Four groups left on E.ON's gas network sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)

By Tessa Walsh and Alasdair Reilly

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Final bids are due on May 9 for E.ON’s 3 billion euro ($3.95 billion) sale of its open gas distribution network after bidders complete due diligence checks, banking sources said on Thursday.

The sale, which is expected to be backed by a debt financing of around 2 billion euros, is expected to be announced in mid May.

Competition for the asset has been stiff and all four consortia which were short-listed in mid February are still in the running, the bankers said

The remaining bidders include a consortium of GRTGas, which is a subsidiary of GDF Suez, French insurer CNP Assurances and IFM Australian Infrastructure Fund.

A group of Belgium’s Fluxys, Global Infrastructure Partners and, according to one source, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec is still involved.

A third consortium consists of German insurer Allianz , Canadian Pension Plan (CPP) and Dutch gas network operator Gasunie.

The last group includes Australia’s Macquarie, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Canada’s British Columbia Investment Management Corp (bcIMC) and Munich Re. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Tessa Walsh; Editing by Erica Billingham)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.