BRIEF-Openlimit Holding says 9-month sales up 19 pct to 4.14 mln euros
#Software
November 13, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Openlimit Holding says 9-month sales up 19 pct to 4.14 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Openlimit Holding AG :

* Sales increase in the first nine months of 2014 by 19 pct to 4.14 million euros (previous value 9-months 2013: 3.46 million euros)

* Says year on year decrease in operating loss (EBIT) from -1.96 million euros to -1.18 million euros (-40 pct) and net loss from -2.14 million euros to -1.45 million euros(-32%) in 9 months

* Says outlook for the 2014 financial year remains unchanged

* 9-month EBITDA of 0.70 million euros (9-month 2013: 2.816 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
