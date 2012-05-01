FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-OpenTable revenue misses Street; shares tumble
May 1, 2012 / 9:21 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-OpenTable revenue misses Street; shares tumble

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS $0.40 vs est $0.34

* Q1 rev $39.4 mln vs est $39.6 mln

* Sees Q2 adj EPS $0.36-$0.39 vs est $0.37

* Sees Q2 revenue $38.5-$39.8 mln vs est $41.31 mln

* Shares down 16 percent in after-market trade

May 1 (Reuters) - OpenTable Inc, an online restaurant reservation services provider, missed first-quarter revenue expectations as diner growth slowed sequentially, and it forecast sales for the current quarter below Wall Street estimates.

Shares of the company were down 16 percent in extended trading. They closed at $43.68 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $4.8 million, or 21 cents per share, compared with $4.5 million, or 17 cents per share.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 40 cents per share.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $39.4 million.

Diner growth rose 34 percent in the quarter, down from the 38 percent rise in the fourth quarter.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 34 cents per share, on revenue of $39.6 million for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

