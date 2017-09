May 1 (Reuters) - OpenTable Inc, operator of restaurant booking website OpenTable.com, reported a quarterly loss as the company invested more in marketing to boost revenue from its app for mobile devices.

OpenTable reported a net loss of $3.6 million, or 16 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31 compared with a profit of $7.1 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 18.2 percent to $53.8 million. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)