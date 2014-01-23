FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Open Text profit falls 12 pct; sets 2-for-1 stock split
January 23, 2014 / 9:16 PM / 4 years ago

Open Text profit falls 12 pct; sets 2-for-1 stock split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Canadian business software maker Open Text Corp reported a 12 percent fall in quarterly profit and announced a two-for-one stock split.

Profit fell to $53.5 million, or 90 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $61.1 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $363.5 million.

Revenue from the high-margin license business rose to $81.2 million from $76.1 million.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company, whose customers include Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp, makes software that helps companies manage documents and workflows. (Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
