BRIEF-Opera Software signs deal with major mobile operator
June 12, 2013 / 8:17 AM / in 4 years

BRIEF-Opera Software signs deal with major mobile operator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 12 (Reuters) - Opera Software

* Signed a global frame agreement with a major international mobile operator whereby Skyfires Rocket Optimizer video and media optimization solution has been selected as the lead supplier across their mobile networks for all countries in which they operate.

* Under the terms of the 3 year contract, Opera in partnership with a prominent multinational network supplier was awarded a “single lead vendor” win after an extensive RFP. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

