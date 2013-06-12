BRIEF-Opera Software signs deal with major mobile operator

OSLO, June 12 (Reuters) - Opera Software
* Signed a global frame agreement with a major international mobile operator whereby Skyfires Rocket Optimizer video and media optimization solution has been selected as the lead supplier across their mobile networks for all countries in which they operate.
* Under the terms of the 3 year contract, Opera in partnership with a prominent multinational network supplier was awarded a “single lead vendor” win after an extensive RFP. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)