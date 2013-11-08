FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's Opera raises $91 mln in offering for acquisitions
November 8, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

Norway's Opera raises $91 mln in offering for acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Norway’s Opera Software sold 8 million new shares at 68.5 Norwegian crowns a share, a 2.1 percent discount to its last close to raise 548 million crowns ($90.85 million), it said on Friday.

The new shares, sold to institutional investors in Norway and abroad, equal about 6.5 percent of the company’s previous share capital.

“The net proceeds will be used to increase the companys capital base for current and future strategic acquisition activities and obligations,” Opera said in a statement.

The private placement was oversubscribed. ABG Sundal Collier and Morgan Stanley were bookrunners. ($1 = 6.0319 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

