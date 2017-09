OSLO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Norwegian mobile browser maker Opera Software reported second quarter earnings ahead of expectations on Friday and raised its full year guidance.

Its operating profit rose 38 percent to $15.2 million, beating analyst forecasts for $13.7 million.

The company raised its full year guidance on the back of the strong results and expects full-year operating profit at $58-64 million, above a previous guidance for $52-62 million. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)