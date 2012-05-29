FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Opera top shareholder: firm should grow organically
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2012 / 9:02 AM / 5 years ago

Opera top shareholder: firm should grow organically

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 29 (Reuters) - Opera Software’s <OPERA.OL founder and top shareholder said the firm should continue to grow organically and work towards its 2013 targets but he has not yet decided if he would try to block a takeover deal if an offer emerged.

Shares of Opera Software soared as much as 26 percent on Tuesday on market talk Facebook Inc. was in discussion to acquire the Norwegian firm for its advanced mobile phone software technology.

“I want Opera to focus on growth and delivering good results; there are big opportunities for Opera. We have been promised 500 million users by 2013 and I think that’s a good goal and the firm should keep going for it,” Jon S. Von Tetzchner told Reuters.

“I personally think that an ARPU (average revenue per user) goal of $1 is even modest,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.