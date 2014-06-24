FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#IT Services & Consulting
June 24, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

Opera acquires mobile video ad platform AdColony, ups guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 24 (Reuters) - Norwegian technology firm Opera Software ASA has agreed to acquire U.S based AdColony, a mobile video advertising platform, it said on Tuesday and raised its earnings guidance for 2014.

Opera said it would pay $75 million in cash plus potential earn-out payments of up to $275 million.

The firm also raised its 2014 full year revenue guidance range to $435-$460 million from $390-410 million reported in the first quarter.

The transaction is expected to be closed by Aug. 15.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
