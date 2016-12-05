FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Opera nominates Audun Iversen as board chairman
December 5, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 9 months ago

Opera nominates Audun Iversen as board chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The election committee of Opera Software has recommended that Audun Iversen should be elected to the company's board and become its chairman, the company said on Monday.

Marianne Blystad, Andre Christensen, Sophie-Charlotte Moatti and Frode Jacobsen have also been nominated, it added.

Current board Chairman Sverre Munck announced on Dec. 2 he would not stand for reelection.

To see the company's statement, click on

bit.ly/2ga3CPs (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Joachim Dagenborg)

